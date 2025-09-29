default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zaccheaus caught five of six targets for 41 yards in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Zaccheaus recorded his second game with at least 41 yards this season. However, the receiver also has games with 12 and 24 yards. The veteran will remain a solid-floor PPR option unless his role increases.

More News