Zaccheaus (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Joining Zaccheaus as a limited practice participant was Rome Odunze (foot), who could be in line to return to action this Sunday against the Browns after sitting out a Week 14 loss to the Packers. Odunze's potential return would likely leave fewer reps to go around for Zaccheaus and rookie wideout Luther Burden, both of whom played north of 70 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps against Green Bay.