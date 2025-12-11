Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Limited in Thursday's session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Joining Zaccheaus as a limited practice participant was Rome Odunze (foot), who could be in line to return to action this Sunday against the Browns after sitting out a Week 14 loss to the Packers. Odunze's potential return would likely leave fewer reps to go around for Zaccheaus and rookie wideout Luther Burden, both of whom played north of 70 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps against Green Bay.
More News
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Boosts quiet day with TD•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Could have bigger role Week 14•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Continues limited role•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Minimal role in passing game•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Plays just 10 offensive snaps•