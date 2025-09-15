default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zaccheaus caught two passes for 12 yards along with a nine-yard rush in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

After Zaccheaus was second on the Bears with seven targets in Week 1, he followed that up with five targets against the Lions. The veteran has a clear hold on the No. 3 receiver role, and he should continue to see regular targets.

More News