Zaccheaus (illness) was a full practice participant Wednesday

The Bears listed Zaccheaus and fellow WR DJ Moore as questionable due to respective illnesses ahead of this past Sunday's game at San Francisco, and while Moore was able to suit up, Zaccheaus was not. Now with an uncapped session under his belt, though, Zaccheaus is among four healthy options at the position on the team's active roster along with Moore, Jahdae Walker and Devin Duvernay. As for the other two, Rome Odunze (foot) continued to sit out practice Wednesday, while Luther Burden (quadriceps) was a limited participant.