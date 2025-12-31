Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Logs full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus (illness) was a full practice participant Wednesday
The Bears listed Zaccheaus and fellow WR DJ Moore as questionable due to respective illnesses ahead of this past Sunday's game at San Francisco, and while Moore was able to suit up, Zaccheaus was not. Now with an uncapped session under his belt, though, Zaccheaus is among four healthy options at the position on the team's active roster along with Moore, Jahdae Walker and Devin Duvernay. As for the other two, Rome Odunze (foot) continued to sit out practice Wednesday, while Luther Burden (quadriceps) was a limited participant.
More News
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Unavailable vs. 49ers•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Questionable for Sunday night•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Extensive playing time in victory•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Expanded role on tap•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Inconsistent role continues•
-
Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Ready to face Cleveland•