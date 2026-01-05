Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Minimal involvement late
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus was not targeted in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Zaccheaus played only six snaps and closed the season with 39 receptions on 65 targets for 313 yards and two touchdowns. He opened the year as the primary slot receiver but failed to record more than two catches in any of his final seven games as Luther Burden's role increased. He is set to hit free agency and profiles as a depth receiver entering 2026.
