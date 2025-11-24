Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Minimal role in passing game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus caught one pass for six yards on one target in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Zaccheaus has been held to five or fewer yards in three straight contests and saw only one target in Week 12. With Luther Burden now operating ahead of him in three-receiver sets, Zaccheaus' reduced usage leaves him as a deep-league depth option.
