The Bears and Zaccheaus have agreed to terms of a contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Zaccheaus had a bounceback with Washington last year, forming a nice pairing with rookie QB Jayden Daniels to the tune of 45 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets over 20 games between the regular season and playoffs. With veteran WR Keenan Allen hitting free agency this week, Zaccheaus will fill the opening left behind alongside DJ Moore and Rome Odunze while getting to work with another signal-caller from the 2024 class in Caleb Williams.