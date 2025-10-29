Zaccheaus (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

The Bears' top four wide receivers all also logged DNPs to begin Week 9 prep: Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Luther Burden (concussion) in addition to Zaccheaus. On Monday, coach Ben Johnson termed Zaccheaus "day-to-day" due to a knee injury, per Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network, so he seemingly has a good chance to mix into drills before week's end. Nevertheless, Chicago's situation at the position bears watching in the coming days to see who may be available Sunday in Cincinnati.