Zaccheaus wasn't targeted in the Bears' win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Zaccheaus played a season-low 10 offensive snaps against Minnesota, as rookie Luther Burden matched his season-high with 33 snaps. It appears as if Burden has finally passed Zaccheaus on the depth chart for WR3 duties in Chicago alongside Rome Odunze and DJ Moore. Zaccheaus carries very minimal fantasy value while those three are healthy.