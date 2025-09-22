Zaccheaus caught three of four targets for 24 yards and had a 12-yard rush in the Bears' 31-14 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

In Week 1, Zaccheaus posted 42 yards, but he has just 36 yards over the last two games. Still, the veteran has at least four targets in each contest, and as long as he retains the No. 3 receiver role, he could continue to post limited yardage most weeks.