Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Production dips in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus caught one pass for five yards on four targets in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Zaccheaus has at least four targets in five of nine contests this season but has been held to 42 or fewer yards in all but one of those games. His steady volume but modest yardage keeps him in the deeper-league flex mix when managers need target-based floor plays.
