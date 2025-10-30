Zaccheaus (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Coming out of a Week 8 loss to the Ravens in which he recorded a season-high seven catches (for 33 yards), Zaccheaus was one of four Chicago receivers who appeared on the team's initial Week 9 injury report. Zaccheaus' ability to get back on the field a day later -- albeit in a limited fashion -- is an encouraging sign that his knee injury isn't overly significant, though he may still need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid carrying a questionable tag into Sunday's game in Cincinnati.