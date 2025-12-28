Zaccheaus is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to an illness.

Along with Zaccheaus, the Bears also added fellow wideout DJ Moore to their injury report and list him as questionable for the Week 17 contest. Clarity on the statuses of both wideouts will be available when Chicago posts its inactive list 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. With Rome Odunze (foot) already ruled out for Week 17, Luther Burden, Devin Duvernay, Jahdae Walker and JP Richardson would be the Bears' other options at receivers if both Moore and Zaccheaus end up sitting out.