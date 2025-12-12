Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus: Ready to face Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zaccheaus (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Zaccheaus was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full activity levels Friday. Meanwhile, Rome Odunze (foot) is officially listed as questionable after having logged a trio of limited practice sessions. If Odunze is unable to play Sunday, Zaccheaus will benefit from an uptick in opportunities on offense.
