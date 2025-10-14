Zaccheaus caught two of six targets for 24 yards and rushed once for four yards in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Commanders on Monday.

Zaccheaus has drawn at least four targets in every game and has two games with at least 40 receiving yards this season. Though he continues to play ahead of rookie Luther Burden as the Bears' No. 3 receiver, Zaccheaus' fantasy utility remains mostly limited to deeper leagues.