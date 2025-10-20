default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zaccheaus caught two passes for nine yards in the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Zaccheaus was held to fewer than 24 yards for the first time in four games. Of course, with the Bears winning by double digits, the team didn't need to lean on the passing attack. The receiver remains a limited-ceiling PPR depth option.

More News