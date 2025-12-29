Zaccheaus (illness) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against San Francisco.

Zaccheaus was a late addition to Chicago's injury report due to an illness, and despite initially being initially listed as questionable to face the 49ers, he'll join Rome Odunze (foot) on the sideline for Week 17. DJ Moore (illness) is active for Sunday Night Football, meanwhile, despite having been added to the injury report in a similar fashion to Zaccheaus. Behind Moore and Luther Burden, expect Devin Duvernay, Jahdae Walker and JP Richardson to see increased offensive reps at the wide receiver position Sunday.