Trapilo suffered a patellar injury in Saturday's wild-card win over the Packers and won't return to action this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Trapilo managed both a knee and quad issue over the past two weeks and missed Week 18 against Detroit, but he was able to suit up Saturday. However, he was hurt in the second half, and his injury will prevent him from playing again in the postseason regardless of how far the Bears advance. Theo Benedet entered at left tackle after Trapilo's departure and seems likely to start for Chicago next weekend in the NFC divisional round.