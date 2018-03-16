O'Donnell re-signed with the Bears on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

O'Donnell has spent his entire four-year career with Chicago. Last season he recorded 87 punts for 4,087 yards (47.0 average). There is still a chance the Bears could bring in another punter heading into training camp.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories