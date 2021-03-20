Scales signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
For a third consecutive offseason, Chicago retains its long snapper by way of a one-year deal. Scales missed all of 2017 due to a torn ACL, but he hasn't missed a single game over the past three campaigns.
