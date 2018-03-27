Scales (knee) re-signed with the Bears on Tuesday, Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Scales suffered a torn ACL last preseason, missing the entire 2017 campaign. Andrew DePaola, the Bears' long-snapper last season, recently signed with the Raiders, leaving a hole in the Bears' depth chart. Scales has spent the past two and half seasons in Chicago and will be the frontrunner to take over long snapping duties in 2018 as long as he can make a full recovery this offseason.