Bears' Patrick Scales: Returning to Chicago
Scales (knee) re-signed with the Bears on Tuesday, Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Scales suffered a torn ACL last preseason, missing the entire 2017 campaign. Andrew DePaola, the Bears' long-snapper last season, recently signed with the Raiders, leaving a hole in the Bears' depth chart. Scales has spent the past two and half seasons in Chicago and will be the frontrunner to take over long snapping duties in 2018 as long as he can make a full recovery this offseason.
More News
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...