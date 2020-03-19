Bears' Patrick Scales: Sticking with Chicago
Scales re-signed with the Bears on a one-year contract Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Scales has appeared in 16 games for the Bears in three of the last four years, as he missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL. The 32-year-old is poised to serve as Chicago's long snapper again in 2020.
