McPhee (knee) is active for the Bears' season opener Sunday against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As was the case for much of last season when he played through injuries, McPhee will likely face a restricted snap count in Week 1 after the knee issue limited him in practices this week. McPhee should see most of his action on passing downs, offering assistance to the Bears' pass rush when outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Willie Young require a breather.