Bears' Pernell McPhee: Active Week 12
McPhee (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
McPhee was a late addition to the injury report after he practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday but was held out entirely on Friday due to his knee injury. The issue doesn't appear to be too severe since he's playing. Look for Isaiah Irving to see a slight uptick in snaps if McPhee is limited at all during Sunday's contest.
