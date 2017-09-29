Bears' Pernell McPhee: Another strong performance in Week 4
McPhee notched a sack and three tackles in Thursday's loss to the Packers.
Although Aaron Rodgers didn't drop back often in a game that had the Packers playing without their top-five offensive tackles, McPhee made the most of his chances by collecting one of two Chicago sacks. With sacks in back-to-back contests, McPhee is quickly becoming a sneaky IDP option.
