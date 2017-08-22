McPhee (knee) attended practice for the first time since he had right knee surgery but did not participate, as he remains on the PUP list, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.

With McPhee still being on the PUP list, he's unable to take part in any practices, but his attendance shows that he is certainly progressing on the road to recovery. He remains without an exact timetable for a return, but head coach John Fox said Tuesday that he doesn't think it will be this week.