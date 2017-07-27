McPhee (knee) will begin training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports.

For the second time in as many seasons, McPhee won't be available from the get-go of camp. However, this time it actually comes as a surprise considering McPhee was available for most of the spring workouts. Fortunately, he'll be able to re-join his team whenever he gains medical clearance from team doctors.

