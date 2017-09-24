Bears' Pernell McPhee: Collects first sack of season Sunday
McPhee notched three tackles and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.
Although he's struggled with injuries during his tenure with the Bears, McPhee appears healthy for now, and he was able to register one of the three sacks against the excellent offensive line of the Steelers. Talent has never been a question for this veteran, and should he come up with a solid performance next week, he could start being considered as a sneaky IDP option.
