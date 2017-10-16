McPhee recorded a sack and two tackles in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Ravens.

In his first game against the team he played with for the first-four years of his career, McPhee made his mark by sacking Joe Flacco. He's notched a sack in three of his last four games, and although he offers very meager numbers in the tackle category, his ability to rush the passer gives him strong weekly IDP upside.