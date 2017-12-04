Bears' Pernell McPhee: Diagnosed with shoulder injury
McPhee was limited to one defensive series in Sunday's loss to the 49ers before exiting with what the Bears labeled as a shoulder injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
There was some fear that McPhee may have sustained a concussion after taking a blow to the upper body, but it appears that his shoulder absorbed the brunt of the contact. McPhee has mostly been bothered by knee issues off and on since signing a five-year contract with the Bears in March 2015, and now that he's dealing with an additional concern, it may make sense for the team to hold him out or at least limit his reps during the final four games of the season now that Chicago is officially eliminated from playoff contention.
