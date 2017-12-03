Bears' Pernell McPhee: Exits for injury evaluation
McPhee is being evaluated for a possible head injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
McPhee took a blow to the head and will be out if it's determined he suffered a concussion. Sam Acho and Lamarr Houston will be the team's only active outside linebackers if McPhee is unable to return.
