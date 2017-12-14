Bears' Pernell McPhee: Full participant Thursday
McPhee (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
McPhee was held out of practice all last week and was inactive for Sunday's game in Cincinnati due to a shoulder injury, but he looks to be ready to go for Week 15 after putting together a full session Thursday.
