Bears' Pernell McPhee: No timeline for return after knee
Head coach John Fox stated that McPhee (knee) had a cleanup procedure on the knee he had repaired in the off-season, but there's no timetable for his return, Brad Biggs on Twitter reports.
McPhee can be a difference-maker when healthy, but since joining the Bears, he's struggled to consistently stay on the field. Until more details emerge about his timetable for a return, he should be avoided in IDP drafts.
