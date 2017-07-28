Head coach John Fox stated that McPhee (knee) had a cleanup procedure on the knee he had repaired in the off-season, but there's no timetable for his return, Brad Biggs on Twitter reports.

McPhee can be a difference-maker when healthy, but since joining the Bears, he's struggled to consistently stay on the field. Until more details emerge about his timetable for a return, he should be avoided in IDP drafts.