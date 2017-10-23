McPhee tallied a sack and a tackle Sunday against the Panthers.

McPhee was able to record a sack for the fourth time in the five games he's played this season. Despite averaging less than two tackles per contest, he's shown excellent ability to rush the passer, and although he has a worrisome floor, he's proven to be a strong IDP option while enjoying a healthy start to the season.

