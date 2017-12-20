Bears' Pernell McPhee: Shuttered for season
The Bears placed McPhee (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.
McPhee will be replaced on the 53-man roster by fellow linebacker Jonathan Anderson, who was signed in a corresponding move. Since inking a five-year, $40 million pact with the Bears in March of 2015, McPhee has had difficulty staying healthy, with a chronic knee issue hindering him in addition to the right shoulder injury he sustained in the Week 15 loss to the Lions. McPhee will wrap up the 2017 campaign with 21 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble across 13 appearances.
