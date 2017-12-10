Bears' Pernell McPhee: Won't play Sunday
McPhee (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
McPhee was unable to practice this week due to the shoulder issue, so he never had a great shot at playing Sunday. His absence should leave more snaps available for fellow edge rushers Sam Acho, Lamarr Houston and Howard Jones.
