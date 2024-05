The Bears have signed LeBlanc as an undrafted free agent, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

LeBlanc played five seasons for Louisiana, suiting up for 63 games in his college career. Last year the 6-foot-2, 189-pounder peaked with a 30-468-4 receiving line, and he'll now get a chance to compete for a depth role in Chicago's crowded wide receiver room.