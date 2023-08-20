Walker completed one of four passes for six yards during Saturday's 24-17 preseason victory versus the Bears.

The Bears sat most of their starters, including quarterback Justin Fields, in preseason Week 2. As a result, Walker directed the offense for the first two possessions, which resulted in no points and a pair of punts. He also was sacked twice for a combined loss of nine yards. He seems to be secure in his standing as Chicago's No. 2 QB, but Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent still are around to challenge Walker.