Bears' Prince Amukamara: Back to work Tuesday
Amukamara (groin) returned to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.
The injury kept Amukamara off the field for two weeks. The 29-year-old won't play in the final preseason contest against the Bills, so getting on the field for Saturday's exhibition game against the Chiefs is important to help him get a feel for the game. Amukamara will have two more practices and a walkthrough to see if he can go.
More News
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Solidified in starting role•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Expected to return to Chicago•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Set to hit free agency•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Held out in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...