Amukamara (groin) returned to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The injury kept Amukamara off the field for two weeks. The 29-year-old won't play in the final preseason contest against the Bills, so getting on the field for Saturday's exhibition game against the Chiefs is important to help him get a feel for the game. Amukamara will have two more practices and a walkthrough to see if he can go.

