Bears' Prince Amukamara: Comes up big against Rams
Amukamara intercepted a pass while adding six tackles in the Bears' Week 14 win over the Rams.
Amukamara tied his career-high with his third interception of the season, and this was just the second time he's picked off more than one pass in any season. In addition, he's notched at least five tackles in six-straight games, giving him a solid floor and making him a solid weekly IDP.
