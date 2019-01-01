Amukamara collected three tackles in the Bears' Week 17 win over the Vikings, and he wound up the campaign with 66 tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown.

Amukamara posted his second season with more than one pick, tying his career high with three, while collecting the second-most tackles in any of his eight years in the league. He's signed with the Bears through 2020 and based on his ability to post solid tackle totals, he should continue to be an IDP with a solid floor but limited upside.