Amukamara is considered to be day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

The Bears had kept Amukamara's status pretty tight-lipped for a few days but coach John Fox finally admitted that the team's starting cornerback is dealing with a hamstring issue. The good news is that the injury doesn't appear to be of the serious variety. It'll be important to monitor the Nebraska product's progress over the next several days but things seem to be more tame than they were a few days ago.