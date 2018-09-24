Bears' Prince Amukamara: Day-to-day with hamstring injury
Head coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Amukamara (hamstring) is day-to-day.
Amukamara was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to the hamstring injury and did not return. It sounds like the Bears are still evaluating the cornerback, so expect another update on Amukamara's status once the Bears release their first injury report later this week.
