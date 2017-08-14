Bears' Prince Amukamara: Exits practice with injury
Amukamara exited Monday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Chris Emma of CBS Chicago report.
The nature of Amukamara's injury wasn't specified. The team will likely present some sort of status update in the coming days.
More News
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Heading to Windy City•
-
Jaguars' Prince Amukamara: Will test free agency•
-
Jaguars' Prince Amukamara: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Prince Amukamara: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Prince Amukamara: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Prince Amukamara: Expects to play Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...