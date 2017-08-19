Bears' Prince Amukamara: Expected to play Saturday
Amukamara (hamstring) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game in Arizona.
Amukamara exited Monday's practice with a hamstring injury and missed a couple of practices in the following days. He should take over as a starter in Saturday's game now that he's good to go.
