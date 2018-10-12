Bears' Prince Amukamara: Expected to play Sunday
Amukamara (hamstring) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Amukamara returned to full practice participation Friday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against the Cardinals in Week 3, so he's expected to be ready for Sunday's tilt. Barring any setbacks, expect Amukamara to start at cornerback across from Kyle Fuller.
