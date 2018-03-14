Amukamara is in line to re-sign with the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nothing is certain yet, the the expectation is Amukamara will be wearing blue and orange in 2018. In his seventh pro season, Amukamara made 48 tackles (45 solo) and broke up seven passes in 14 games, but he failed to snag an interception for the second straight year.