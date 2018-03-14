Bears' Prince Amukamara: Expected to return to Chicago
Amukamara is in line to re-sign with the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nothing is certain yet, the the expectation is Amukamara will be wearing blue and orange in 2018. In his seventh pro season, Amukamara made 48 tackles (45 solo) and broke up seven passes in 14 games, but he failed to snag an interception for the second straight year.
More News
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Set to hit free agency•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Held out in Week 2•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Ankle injury still lingering•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Sidelined for season opener•
-
Bears' Prince Amukamara: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.