Amukamara (ankle) was a full participant at the Bears' practice Thursday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.

Amukamara has been dealing with the ankle injury since late August so it's good to see him put a full practice in. The oft-injured cornerback looks to be on track to make his season debut against Antonio Brown and the Steelers on Sunday.

