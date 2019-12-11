Bears' Prince Amukamara: Full speed ahead
Amukamara (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
After missing Week 14's win over the Cowboys with a hamstring issue, Amukamara is all systems go moving forward. The 30-year-old cornerback has allowed 9.4 yards per target and two total touchdowns this season, but he'll look to tighten up his coverage and help keep the Bears' playoff hopes alive with a win over the Packers on Sunday.
