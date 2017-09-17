Bears' Prince Amukamara: Held out in Week 2
Amukamara (ankle) is inactive Sunday for the Bears' Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
The absence of their top corner is a major blow to a Bears defense that was already set to have its hands full with containing Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and a Tampa Bay receiving unit ripe with high-level talent. Amukamara was at least able to practice three times in a limited capacity this week, so he could have a more realistic shot at playing in the Bears' Week 3 matchup with the Steelers.
